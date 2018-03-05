FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
CERAWeek
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Earnings
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
March 5, 2018 / 9:36 PM / in 19 hours

U.S. challenges J.M. Smucker's purchase of Conagra’s Wesson oil brand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission said on Monday it had filed an administrative complaint charging that J M Smucker Co’s proposed purchase of Conagra Brands Inc’s Wesson cooking oil brand would likely lessen competition and violate anti-trust law.

Smucker owns the Crisco brand. If it acquired the Wesson brand, it would control at least 70 percent of the market for branded canola and vegetable oils sold to grocery stores and other retailers, the FTC said in a statement.

“The complaint alleges that the acquisition is likely to increase Smucker’s negotiating leverage against retailers, especially traditional grocers, by eliminating the vigorous head-to-head competition that exists between the Crisco and Wesson brands today,” the statement said.

Reporting by Eric Beech; editing by Tim Ahmann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.