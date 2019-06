June 24 (Reuters) - Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it will cut staff by about 40% as part of a restructuring plan and explore options.

Separately, the company said it is discontinuing the development of its liver disease drug, emricasan, after it failed to meet the main goal in a mid-stage study. (Reporting by Saumya Sibi Joseph in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)