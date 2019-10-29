Company News
October 29, 2019 / 8:19 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Concho Resources adjusted profit more than halves

1 Min Read

Oct 28 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Concho Resources Inc’s adjusted profit more than halved in the third quarter from a year ago, dragged down by natural gas and crude prices.

The company reported net income of $558 million, or $2.78 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a loss of $199 million, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Concho’s profit fell to $122 million, or 61 cents per share, from $269 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.

Concho said total production rose to 329,803 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 286,634 boepd a year earlier. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below