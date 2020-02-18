Concho Resources adjusted profit rises 9% on higher production in Permian basin

Feb 18 (Reuters) - Concho Resources Inc posted a 9% rise in fourth-quarter adjusted profit on Tuesday, as the U.S. oil and gas producer stepped up output from its Delaware and Midland basins.

Concho reported a loss of $471 million, or $2.38 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31 from a profit of $1.51 billion, or $7.55 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Concho’s profit rose to $206 million, or $1.03 per share, from $189 million, or 94 cents per share, last year.

Concho, which operates in the Delaware and Midland Basins, said total production rose to 337,288 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 307,097 boepd a year earlier. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)