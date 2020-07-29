Company News
July 29, 2020 / 8:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Shale producer Concho second-quarter loss widens

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. oil and gas producer Concho Resources Inc reported a bigger quarterly loss on Wednesday, hurt by lower crude prices as the COVID-19 pandemic hammered global demand for crude oil and refined products.

The Midland-Texas based company’s net loss widened to $435 million, or $2.23 per share, in the second quarter ended June 30, from $97 million, or 48 cents per share, a year earlier.

Production for the quarter stood at 319,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down from 329,000 boepd in the year-ago period. (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below