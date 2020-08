A former Reed Smith counsel sued his ex-firm for discrimination on Wednesday, accusing it of firing him after his mental faculties were impaired due to a concussion.

In an 18-page complaint filed in Manhattan federal court by lawyers at plaintiffs firm Wigdor, Aaron Chase said he experienced a “discriminatory chain of perceptions and events” that led to his dismissal from Reed Smith in May 2020.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2DeTBik