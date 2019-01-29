Italy's Illimity CEO says interested in troubled builder Condotte

MILAN, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Italian challenger bank Illimity is interested in troubled construction group Condotte, Chief Executive Corrado Passera said on Tuesday.

The European Commission gave a green light last month to a 190 million euro ($217 million) state guarantee to meet urgent liquidity needs at Italy’s third-largest construction group, currently under extraordinary administration.

Passera, a veteran banker who set up a new lender to invest in distressed businesses, said he saw a possibility to relaunch Condotte so that it could take part in the sector’s consolidation in Italy($1 = 0.8742 euros) (Reporting by Luca Trogni, writing by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Valentina Za)