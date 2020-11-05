Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Reinsurer Conduit to issue $1.1 bln worth of shares in London listing

By Reuters Staff

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Reinsurer Conduit Holdings plans to issue new shares worth $1.1 billion as it gears up to list its stock on the London Stock Exchange, the company said on Thursday.

“We believe these are exceptional times by any standards and a really opportunistic time to launch a new reinsurance company,” said Neil Eckert, who is set to be named as the Conduit’s chief executive officer. (Reporting by Muvija M in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

