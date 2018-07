CALGARY, July 10 (Reuters) - Husky Energy Inc has excess oil pipeline capacity to the United States from Canada, company Chief Executive Rob Peabody said on Tuesday.

The Canadian energy company expects to grow production by about 5 percent each year over the next five years and beyond, Peabody said, while speaking at the TD Securities Calgary Energy Conference. (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson and Devika Krishna Kumar in Calgary, Alberta; Editing by David Gregorio)