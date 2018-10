KINSHASA, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo has summoned the Angolan ambassador over the expulsion of thousands of Congolese migrants during a crackdown on artisanal diamond mining this month, Congo’s foreign minister said on Wednesday.

Congo’s government has accused Angolan authorities of violently expelling its citizens, but Angola said it had acted lawfully to protect its resources. (Reporting By Giulia Paravicini Writing by Edward McAllister Editing by Aaron Ross)