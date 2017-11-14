Congo cabinet says adopts 2018 budget of $6.5 bln

KINSHASA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s cabinet on Tuesday adopted a budget for 2018 of 10.3 trillion francs ($6.5 bln), down around 10.5 percent from 2017, the government said.

The budget assumes GDP growth next year of 4.4 percent, up from 3.2 percent this year. Inflation is predicted to slow to 28.5 percent from a revised rate of 40 percent this year, it said in a statement.