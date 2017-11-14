FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Congo cabinet says adopts 2018 budget of $6.5 bln
Sections
Featured
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Special Report
Lead poisoning in America
Lead poisoning lurks in New York City
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Reuters Global Investment Outlook Summit
Shortseller Chanos predicts Musk will leave Tesla
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
World
Oil is the real prize of Iran's Kurdish adventure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2017 / 8:22 PM / in 2 hours

Congo cabinet says adopts 2018 budget of $6.5 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s cabinet on Tuesday adopted a budget for 2018 of 10.3 trillion francs ($6.5 bln), down around 10.5 percent from 2017, the government said.

The budget assumes GDP growth next year of 4.4 percent, up from 3.2 percent this year. Inflation is predicted to slow to 28.5 percent from a revised rate of 40 percent this year, it said in a statement.

$1 = 1,578 Congolese francs Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu; Writing by Joe Bavier; Editing by Gareth Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.