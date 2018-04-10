FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 10, 2018 / 4:13 PM / Updated 12 hours ago

Congo lowers 2018 growth forecast to 4.8 percent -central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, April 10 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo trimmed its 2018 economic growth forecast to 4.8 percent from a previous estimate of 5.2 percent, the central bank said on Tuesday.

During a news conference in the capital Kinshasa, Governor Deogratias Mutombo also said the bank had lowered the key interest rate to 14 percent from 20 percent as stronger commodity prices and higher foreign reserves helped stabilise the economy. (Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu Kiboko Writing by Joe Bavier Editing by Aaron Ross)

