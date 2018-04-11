CORRECTED-Congo lowers 2018 growth forecast to 4.3 percent -central bank

(Corrects growth forecast to 4.3 percent from 4.8 percent in Tuesday’s story)

KINSHASA, April 11 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo cut its 2018 economic growth forecast to 4.3 percent from a previous estimate of 5.2 percent, the central bank said on Tuesday.

During a news conference in the capital Kinshasa, Bank Governor Deogratias Mutombo also said it had lowered the key interest rate to 14 percent from 20 percent as stronger commodity prices and higher foreign reserves helped stabilise the economy. (Reporting by Amedee Mwarabu Kiboko Writing by Joe Bavier Editing by Aaron Ross and John Stonestreet)