At least 18 people killed in eastern DR Congo plane crash

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The bodies of at least 18 people killed in a plane crash on Sunday in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo have been pulled from the wreckage, rescue workers said.

The passenger jet crashed into a residential neighbourhood in the city of Goma while taking off from the nearby airport. The airline, local company Busy Bee, said there were 16 passengers and two crew members on board. (Reporting by Djaffar Al Katanty; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Mark Potter)