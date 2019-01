ADDIS ABABA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - The African Union (AU) has postponed a high-level visit by a delegation to Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday for talks about last month’s contested presidential election, an AU spokeswoman said.

“I can confirm to you that the trip has been postponed. Not cancelled,” spokeswoman Ebba Kalondo said on Sunday. (Reporting by Aaron Maasho Writing by Alessandra Prentice Editing by David Goodman)