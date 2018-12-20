Congo presidential election delayed until Dec. 30 - commission

KINSHASA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s election board announced on Thursday that it had postponed the presidential election scheduled for Sunday by one week until Dec. 30 due to delays deploying voting materials to polling sites.

The election, already postponed repeatedly since 2016, is meant to choose a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who is due to step down after 18 years in power. (Reporting By Giulia Paravicini; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)