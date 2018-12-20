Congo election to be delayed until Dec. 30 - presidential adviser

KINSHAS, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo will postpone the presidential election scheduled for Sunday by one week until Dec. 30, a senior adviser to outgoing President Joseph Kabila told Reuters on Thursday.

Barnabe Kikaya Bin Karubi, who is also a member of the communications team of Kabila’s preferred successor, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary, made the comments ahead of a news conference at which the electoral commission is expected to confirm the delay.