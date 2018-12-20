Congo commission says election delay due to fire, ethnic violence - candidate

KINSHASA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The president of Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral board cited a fire last week that destroyed ballot papers, an ongoing Ebola outbreak and ethnic violence as reasons for delaying Sunday’s presidential election, one of the candidates said.

Board president Corneille Nangaa did not tell the presidential candidates and their representatives during a meeting on Thursday when the vote would be held, candidate Theodore Ngoy told Reuters after the meeting. (Reporting By Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alessandra Prentice)