CORRECTED-Congo election commission summons presidential candidates for urgent meeting

(Corrects location of meeting from presidential palace to parliament building)

KINSHASA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral commission (CENI) has summoned the candidates in Sunday’s presidential election to a meeting at the parliament building amid reports the vote could be delayed.

Marie-France Idikayi, a CENI spokeswoman, invited the candidates to an 11 a.m. (1000 GMT) meeting. Her message, sent on Wednesday, was seen by Reuters.

Idikayi denied media reports on Wednesday that CENI was considering postponing the election by a few days due to delays deploying voting materials to polling stations. (Reporting By Stanis Bujakera; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Kevin Liffey)