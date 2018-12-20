Congo election commission says unable to organize presidential vote on Sunday

KINSHASA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The president of Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral commission (CENI) on Thursday told candidates in Sunday’s presidential election that the CENI is not able to organize the vote on time, one of the candidates in the meeting told Reuters.

Theodore Ngoy said in a text message that CENI president Corneille Nangaa announced the commission was “technically unable” to hold the election on Sunday.