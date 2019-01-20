Congo opposition candidate Fayulu declares himself president

KINSHASA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Congo opposition candidate Martin Fayulu rejected a court ruling on Sunday that his rival won a presidential election, declaring himself president in a move that could stoke further unrest.

“The constitutional court has just confirmed that it serves a dictatorial regime ... by validating false results, (and enabling) a constitutional coup d’etat,” he said in a statement.

The court confirmed Felix Tshisekedi’s presidential election win on Sunday, throwing out two challenges against it. (Reporting by Stanys Bujakera Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by David Gregorio)