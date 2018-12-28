Congo opposition leader Fayulu takes clear lead ahead of Sunday's election

KINSHASA, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Opposition candidate Martin Fayulu has become the clear favourite to win Democratic Republic of Congo’s long-delayed election on Sunday, with the government-backed candidate trailing in third place, according to a new poll.

Fayulu, a former Exxon Mobil manager, was little known when he was picked as the joint candidate of an opposition coalition in November, but extensive campaigning, including in Ebola-hit eastern regions, has since boosted his profile.