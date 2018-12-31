Most internet connections down in Congo capital after election - residents

KINSHASA, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Most mobile internet connections in Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa were down on Monday, residents said, the day after a presidential election that both camps suggested they had won.

Residents of the eastern city of Goma also said that their internet connections were slow or down completely. Government officials could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting By Giulia Paravicini and Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Aaron Ross; editing by John Stonestreet)