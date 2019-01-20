Congo top court declares Felix Tshisekedi winner of presidential poll

KINSHASA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Congo’s constitutional court confirmed Felix Tshisekedi’s presidential election win on Sunday, dismissing a challenge from another opposition leader who had accused him and the ruling party of stitching up the result.

Second-placed Martin Fayulu had rejected the provisional tally for Democratic Republic of Congo’s election released last week, saying it was the product of a secret deal between Tshisekedi and outgoing President Joseph Kabila to cheat him out of a clear win of more than 60 percent. (Reporting by Stanys Bujakera and Giulia Paravicini; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Daniel Wallis)