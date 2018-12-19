Kinshasa governor orders halt to campaigning for Congo presidential vote

KINSHASA, Dec 19 (Reuters) - The governor of Democratic Republic of Congo’s capital Kinshasa on Wednesday ordered a halt to campaigning in the city for Sunday’s presidential election for security reasons.

“The information in our possession attests that in all the political camps of the main presidential candidates, extremists have prepared and are preparing for a street confrontation in the city of Kinshasa during election campaign activities,” Kinshasa Governor Andre Kimbuta said in a statement. (Reporting By Giulia Paravicini; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Hugh Lawson)