REFILE-Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi sworn in as Congo president

(Fixes headline)

KINSHASA, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Opposition leader Felix Tshisekedi was sworn in on Thursday as Democratic Republic of Congo’s president, succeeding Joseph Kabila in the vast central African country’s first transfer of power through an election in 59 years of independence.

Tshisekedi’s victory in the Dec. 30 election was marred by accusations he struck a backroom deal with the outgoing president to deny victory to another opposition candidate. Kabila and Tshisekedi’s camps reject those allegations. (Reporting By Giulia Paravicini; Writing by Aaron Ross)