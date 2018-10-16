FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 16, 2018 / 7:29 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

Congo signs deal for $14 bln Inga hydroelectric project

1 Min Read

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Congo signed a joint deal on Tuesday with a consortium led by China Three Gorges Corporation and another Spanish-led consortium to develop its $14 billionInga 3 hydroelectric project.

Inga 3 is part of a $50 billion-$80 billion project to expand hydroelectric dams along the Congo River, but it has repeatedly been delayed by red tape and disagreements between Congo and its partners. (Reporting by Stanys Bujakera and Giulia Paravicini; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Tim Cocks and Alison Williams)

