KINSHASA, April 8 (Reuters) - Police in Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday arrested Vital Kamerhe, President Felix Tshisekedi’s chief of staff, after he testified in an investigation into alleged misappropriation of public funds, a police official said.

Kamerhe was being driven by the police to the Makala prison, Sylvano Kasongo, the police chief of the capital Kinshasa, told Reuters.