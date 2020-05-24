Healthcare
Strike at China Moly's Congo mine ends after compromise found - Congo mines minister

JOHANNESBURG, May 24 (Reuters) - Workers at China Molybdenum’s copper and cobalt mine in Democratic Republic of Congo have halted a strike after a compromise was found, Congo’s mines minister, Willy Kitobo Samsoni, said on Sunday.

The strike began on Saturday, with employees demanding extra compensation for working on a site that has been sealed off from the outside world for two months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“A compromise was found... those who have worked nearly two months need to see their families,” Samsoni told Reuters. “Production will not be affected by this one-day strike, because operations did not come to a complete stop.”

