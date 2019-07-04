Glencore confirms Congo security presence at mine

July 4 (Reuters) - Glencore on Thursday confirmed Democratic Republic of Congo armed forces were in the area around a copper and cobalt mine run by the company, a week after a landslide there killed 43 miners.

Congolese security forces began evicting illegal miners from the mine on Thursday, local activists said.

Glencore said the armed forces presence follows a growing presence of “illegal” artisanal miners throughout industrial mining concessions in the Kolwezi area. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)