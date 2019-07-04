Basic Materials
July 4, 2019 / 8:49 AM / in an hour

Glencore confirms Congo security presence at mine

1 Min Read

July 4 (Reuters) - Glencore on Thursday confirmed Democratic Republic of Congo armed forces were in the area around a copper and cobalt mine run by the company, a week after a landslide there killed 43 miners.

Congolese security forces began evicting illegal miners from the mine on Thursday, local activists said.

Glencore said the armed forces presence follows a growing presence of “illegal” artisanal miners throughout industrial mining concessions in the Kolwezi area. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Chopra)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below