RPT-At least 36 killed in collapse at Glencore mine in Congo

(repeats to additional subscribers)

DAKAR, June 27 (Reuters) - At least 36 illegal miners were killed on Thursday when a copper mine owned by Glencore collapsed in a southeast Congo, the provincial governor said.

Richard Muyej, the governor of Lualaba province, told Reuters that the accident occurred in the KOV open-pit mine at the Kamoto Copper Company concession, in which Glencore owns a 75% stake.

A Glencore spokesman had no immediate comment.