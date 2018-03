LONDON, March 29 (Reuters) - Mining companies including Glencore and Randgold on Thursday proposed in a joint statement a sliding scale of royalty rates for key commodities to replace a windfall tax introduced in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s new mining code.

The DRC signed into law a new mining code in early March that increases tax and royalties on operators mining commodities including cobalt. (Reporting By Julia Payne; editing by Barbara Lewis)