DAKAR, Aug 8 (Reuters) - * Copper production in Democratic Republic of Congo rose 12.5% in the first half of the year from a year earlier to 672,272 tonnes, according to Central Bank figures released on Thursday. * Cobalt production rose 2.5% to 53,855 tonnes, while gold output fell 7% to 16,645 kilograms. (Reporting By Edward McAllister; Editing by Susan Fenton)