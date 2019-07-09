Congo's Jan-May copper output slides 16%, cobalt down 21%

DAKAR, July 9 (Reuters) - Copper production in Democratic Republic of Congo, Africa’s top producer, fell by 16.2% year-on-year in the January to May period, while cobalt output slid 21.5%, the central bank said on Tuesday.

Copper output for the first five months of 2019 stood at 416,067 tonnes compared to 496,468 tonnes in the same period of last year, the bank said. Cobalt production was 33,967 tonnes, compared to 43,291 tonnes last year.

Gold production fell 6.4% to 13,511 kg. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Jan Harvey)