DAKAR, Jan 9 (Reuters) -

* Copper production in Democratic Republic of Congo rose 15.9% year-on-year to 1.308 million tonnes for the period from January to November 2019, according to central bank figures released on Thursday.

* Cobalt production fell 18.3% to 82,220 tonnes, while gold output slid 6.3% to 31,847 kilograms. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Jan Harvey)