Congo's public revenues from mining sector nearly double in 2018

DAKAR, April 3 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s mining sector paid $1.57 billion in revenues to the government last year, up 91 percent on 2017, finance ministry data showed on Wednesday.

Public revenues from the oil and gas sector fell by 19 percent in 2018 to $165.6 million, according to the data.

Mining production in Congo, Africa’s top copper producer and the world’s leading miner of cobalt, a key component in electric car batteries, rose sharply last year. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Susan Fenton)