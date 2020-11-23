UPDATE 3-Trafigura signs artisanal cobalt supply deal with Congo, sees 'massive' formalisation opportunity

* Trafigura to buy cobalt from controlled artisanal mining zones

* Five-year supply deal isn’t exclusive

* Big step in Congo efforts to control artisanal mining sector

* Congo produces more than 60% of world’s cobalt (Adds Trafigura comments, further details)

KINSHASA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Trafigura on Monday agreed a five-year supply deal with Congo’s state cobalt buyer under which the international trading house will finance the creation of controlled artisanal mining zones, buying centres and logistics to trace supply.

The supply deal - which is not exclusive - is a big step for the Congo which established the Entreprise Generale du Cobalt (EGC) a year ago but needed external financing to launch it.

In its November 2019 decree, the government said the EGC would help the country control the artisanal supply chain and boost government revenue through price controls.

Child labour and a lack of safety precautions in artisanal cobalt mining have driven multiple initiatives to try and formalise the sector, including Mutoshi, a site run by Trafigura and Chemaf which has been shuttered since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“For our country to benefit from the intrinsic value of cobalt... it was critical that measures be taken to support the formalisation of this industry,” said EGC director-general Jean-Dominique Takis Kumbo.

“By cleaning up this sector, subject for many years to illegality and fraud, from which artisanal miners are the first to suffer, society as a whole will benefit.”

The EGC, Trafigura, and non-governmental organisation Pact will oversee responsible sourcing through a joint technical committee, the companies said in a joint statement on Monday.

The EGC will ensure the cobalt bought and marketed by Trafigura meets Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) responsible mineral supply guidelines, the companies said.

“THE OPPORTUNITIES ARE MASSIVE”

Trafigura’s head of corporate responsibility James Nicholson said the programme will likely start with five or six artisanal mining sites within state-defined artisanal mining zones.

He declined to say how much cobalt Trafigura aims to buy through the supply agreement, or how much Trafigura is spending.

“It all hinges on Trafigura being confident that all controls are in place... if it (artisanal cobalt) is formalised, the opportunities are massive,” he said.

Within three months Trafigura aims to be in a position to recommend that buying can start, he said.

Trafigura will work with miners’ cooperatives which have been approved by the Congolese authorities, working to the OECD guidelines.

On-site controls will include the presence of Congolese regulators, oversight from Pact, and quarterly site reviews by UK-based supply chain consultancy Kumi Consultng. Cobalt will be bagged and tagged with unique QR codes to ensure traceability.

Waste rock will be removed from the sites to expose the cobalt ore and ensure miners do not need to dig deep pits or lateral tunnels which make accidents more likely, Nicholson added.

The Democratic Republic of Congo produces more than 60% of the world’s cobalt and has around 70% of the world’s reserves of the metal used in mobile phone batteries and lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

It is expected to produce 95,689 tonnes of cobalt, or 68.6% of the world total this year, research house CRU estimates.

While most of Congo’s cobalt is mined by industrial operators such as Glencore and China Molybdenum , artisanal miners account for about a quarter of production.

There are some 42 million artisanal miners worldwide, according to Delve, a database created by Pact. (Reporting by Hereward Holland and Helen Reid; writing by Helen Reid; editing by Ramakrishnan M, Jason Neely and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)