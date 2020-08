Aug 4 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s government has decided to suspend the value-added tax exemption on mining companies’ imports in an effort to bolster state revenues, the budget minister said in a letter.

The letter by Budget Minister Jean-Baudouin Mayo to the finance minister is dated July 31 and was seen by Reuters on Tuesday. (Reporting by Stanis Bujakera; writing by Hereward Holland; Editing by Aaron Ross)