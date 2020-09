GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Sept 11 (Reuters) - At least 50 people are thought to have died when an artisanal gold mine collapsed near Kamituga in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo on Friday afternoon, a local mining NGO said.

