Congo govt's H1 mining revenues rise 9 pct, oil revenues up 140 pct
September 12, 2017 / 8:54 AM / a month ago

Congo govt's H1 mining revenues rise 9 pct, oil revenues up 140 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo collected $294.3 million in revenues from the mining sector in the first half of 2017, up 9 percent over the same period last year, the finance ministry said.

The finance ministry also said in a quarterly report, seen by Reuters on Tuesday, that revenues collected from the oil and gas sector rose 140 percent in the first half of this year.

The two sectors together account for roughly 95 percent of Congo’s export revenues. (Reporting By Aaron Ross; Editing by Tim Cocks)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
