September 12, 2018 / 9:55 AM / Updated 22 minutes ago

Congo mines minister insists no compromise on new mining code

1 Min Read

KOLWEZI, Congo, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s mines minister said on Wednesday that a new mining code signed into law in March cannot be called into question.

At a mining conference in the city of Lualaba, Martin Kabwelulu called on industry leaders to work to implement the code as it was adopted. Mining companies bitterly opposed to it had been holding out hope the code, which hikes royalties and profit taxes, might be watered down.

Reporting by Aaron Ross Writing by Sofia Christensen Editing by Tim Cocks

