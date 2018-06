KINSHASA, June 9 (Reuters) - Congo’s new mining code has been signed into law, an adviser to the prime minister told Reuters on Saturday, despite objections from international mining firms that had been threatening legal action over it.

Prime Minister Bruno Tshibala signed the code into law overnight, his adviser Patrick Mutombo Buzangu told Reuters, giving no further details. (Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Mark Potter)