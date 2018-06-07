FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Company News
June 7, 2018 / 12:19 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Congo mining regulations to be signed into law on Friday - mines minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, June 7 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s prime minister will sign into law regulations to implement the country’s new mining code on Friday evening without any concessions to industry demands that key provisions be amended, the mines minister said on Thursday.

“The code will be applied as it was promulgated!” Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu told Reuters in a text message.

Major mining companies operating in Congo, including Glencore and Randgold, threatened legal action against the government last week if their concerns about tax hikes and the elimination of exemptions were not addressed. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.