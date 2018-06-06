FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
June 6, 2018 / 8:58 AM / in an hour

Congo mining revenues triple in Q1; oil revenues down 11 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, June 6 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s revenues from its mining sector tripled year-on-year in the first quarter of 2018 to $397.86 million, finance ministry data showed.

Revenues from the oil and gas sector dropped 10.87 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to $29.45 million, according to the data.

Congo is Africa’s top copper producer and the world’s leading miner of cobalt. It also produces about 25,000 barrels per day of oil along its Atlantic coast. (Reporting By Aaron Ross Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.