DAKAR, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The Congolese lower house of parliament has adopted a new mining code that will increase taxes and royalties, an aide to the parliament speaker said.

The code had originally been proposed in 2015, but was shelved because of fierce objections from mining companies, which complained that it would put off investment. It now goes to the Senate for another vote. (Reporting by Aaron Ross; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Toby Chopra)