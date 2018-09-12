CORRECTED-Congo mines minister insists no compromise on new mining code

(Corrects name of the city hosting the conference to Kolwezi, paragraph 2)

KOLWEZI, Congo, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Democratic Republic of Congo’s mines minister said on Wednesday that a new mining code signed into law in March cannot be called into question.

At a mining conference in the city of Kolwezi, Martin Kabwelulu called on industry leaders to work to implement the code as it was adopted. Mining companies bitterly opposed to it had been holding out hope the code, which hikes royalties and profit taxes, might be watered down.