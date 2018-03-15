Glencore, Randgold mines quit Congolese industry body ahead of govt talks

March 15 (Reuters) - Mines run by Glencore, Randgold Resources and three other international companies have quit the Democratic Republic of Congo’s chamber of commerce, saying the industry body does not adequately represent their interests after the introduction of a new mining law.

The miners said in a joint statement that a team representing the companies had arrived in Kinshasa and would begin detailed talks soon with the government on implementation of the new rules signed into law last Friday by DRC President Joseph Kabila.

The law, passed by parliament in late January, replaces an earlier code from 2002. It raises royalties on minerals across the board and removes a clause that protected miners from changes to the fiscal and customs regime for 10 years.

International mining companies including Glencore, Randgold, Ivanhoe Mines, MMG and China Molybdenum have vigorously opposed the new law. Kabila has pledged to work with them while implementing it in Africa’s biggest copper producer.

At least five mines - which churn out more than 85 percent of Congo’s copper, cobalt and gold production - resigned from the industry body, the joint statement said. (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)