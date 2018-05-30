Miners threaten Congo with legal action over mining code

DAKAR, May 30 (Reuters) - International mining companies operating in Democratic Republic of Congo will resort to legal action if their concerns over a new mining code signed into law in March are not addressed, they said in a letter to the mines minister seen by Reuters.

In the letter dated May 28, the companies, including Glencore and Randgold, wrote to Mines Minister Martin Kabweulu that they had not received a response to 13 separate official correspondances to the government about the code.

Kabwelulu could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting By Aaron Ross Editing by Tim Cocks)