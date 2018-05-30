FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 30, 2018 / 2:26 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Miners threaten Congo with legal action over mining code

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DAKAR, May 30 (Reuters) - International mining companies operating in Democratic Republic of Congo will resort to legal action if their concerns over a new mining code signed into law in March are not addressed, they said in a letter to the mines minister seen by Reuters.

In the letter dated May 28, the companies, including Glencore and Randgold, wrote to Mines Minister Martin Kabweulu that they had not received a response to 13 separate official correspondances to the government about the code.

Kabwelulu could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting By Aaron Ross Editing by Tim Cocks)

