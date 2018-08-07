FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 7, 2018 / 6:28 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Congo ruling coalition's presidential candidate to be announced "in the coming hours"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

KINSHASA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The presidential candidate to represent Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila’s ruling coalition in December’s election will be announced “in the coming hours”, the government spokesman said on Tuesday.

Spokesman Lambert Mende’s statement followed a meeting between Kabila and coalition members at his farm outside the capital Kinshasa. Candidates have until Wednesday afternoon to file their candidacies with the electoral commission. (Reporting By Benoit Nyemba; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Angus MacSwan)

