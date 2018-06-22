FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 22, 2018 / 8:35 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

Congo opposition leader Bemba expected back home in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, June 22 (Reuters) - C ongolese opposition leader Jean-Pierre Bemba, whose war crimes convictions were quashed last month, is expected to return to Congo next month for a party congress to select a candidate for December’s presidential vote, a party spokesman said on Friday.

Bemba, a former rebel leader and vice president, left Democratic Republic of Congo in 2007 and spent the last 10 years in prison in The Hague. He is currently free in Belgium pending a hearing on a separate conviction for witness tampering. (Reporting by Fiston Mahamba; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Alison Williams)

